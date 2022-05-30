Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Dems Won't Get to 'Root of Problem' With Shootings

Politicians on the left want to politicize shootings in red states like Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed last week in Uvalde, but don't want to talk about what's happening every day in the nation's big cities or get down to the "root of the problem," Rep. Markwayne Mullin said on Newsmax, Monday.

"They're silent on what's happening every day in L.A. and what's happening every day in San Francisco?" the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "What's happening every day in Chicago and what's happening every day in Detroit? They don't talk about that."

But when there is a mass shooting in a red state, "they want to talk about gun control and they want to talk about banning assault rifles, which they don't even understand what they want."

There are several more issues, including the breakdown of the family, and lack of investment of federal money in the nation's schools, said Mullin.

"What about us investing in federal dollars and making all of our schools a hard target rather than allowing them to be a soft target?" said Mullin. "Let's talk about the video games that we're exposing our kids to, like 'Call of Duty' that are supposed to be for an audience of 18 and over yet everybody knows that little kids are playing these games."

"But the left wants to ban guns and get rid of the Second Amendment because people fear things they don't understand," said Mullin. "But that doesn't mean that we should just ban everything. It was ridiculous for [Vice President] Kamala Harris and for President [Joe] Biden to go out there and politicize this and take this strategy and try to make it for a political gain. It is absolutely absurd and ridiculous, and it should never have taken place here."

"Most schools have multi-entry points," said Mullin, who before serving in Congress worked to investigate hard and soft targets nationwide.

"I can go by every school and say that's a vulnerable point," he said. "These cowards, these mental illness individuals that have that had this fantasy of whatever they're trying to get accomplished. Here they look for soft targets. They're not interested in a hard target, and they're going to continue to do this until we want to actually seriously address our schools and the problems going on there."

Mullin also on Monday honored Memorial Day, saying that he looks at the day as one to celebrate the life of someone who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Very few of us can say we've committed everything," he said. "The ones that we are honoring today gave us this opportunity to celebrate, to give us this opportunity to get up and live in the greatest nation in the world, that even get even gives me the opportunity to go to Washington, D.C., and represent them when they didn't even know me. They gave 100%; they gave everything just for something they love. And so I tried to take this day and I try to remember that as a sacrifice that they were truly doing.

"Memorial Day is more than just hot dogs and boats," Mullin added. "Memorial Day is something that represents the patriotism that this country stands for."