Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Dems Motivated to Obstruct Trump

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Thursday that Democrat-led opposition to the continuing resolution passed by the House of Representatives shows "they will do anything to obstruct President [Donald] Trump."

The GOP majority in the House on Tuesday passed legislation favored by Trump to keep the government funded through September by a vote of 217-213. Although the Republicans hold a 53-47 advantage in the Senate, they need some Democrats to approve the measure, or it will fail to achieve the 60 votes necessary to pass the upper chamber.

"Wake Up America" host Sharla McBride played a clip from 2023 in which then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "The last thing Americans need right now is a pointless government shutdown." Mullin said it's just more "hypocrisy from the Democrats."

"Also in 2010 on record, you have Chuck Schumer and [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi talking about how they're trying to find fraud and waste throughout the federal government," Mullin said. "But once again, that's when [President Barack] Obama was in office. They will do anything to obstruct President Trump and his agenda to make America great again."

Mullin said Schumer-led Democrats seek to do "the opposite of what President Trump wants to do."

"Chuck Schumer speaks one way when a Democrat is in office and speaks another way when a Republican is in the White House. And it's absolutely absurd. But this is what happens when you have career politicians elected to leadership like Chuck Schumer," Mullin said.

