Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: 'Personalities' in D.C. Hold Bill Hostage

While Senate Republicans continue to negotiate to pass President Donald Trump's much anticipated "big, beautiful, bill," the various factions within the majority party are continuing to draw out the process.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Monday that the process can feel laborious because "there's a lot of personalities in the House, and there's a lot of personalities in the Senate."

"Everything's negotiated, and anytime you want to do something regarding taxes, there's not a lot of opportunities we've had to do that up here," he said on on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "And people start front loading it, and they start holding the bill hostage. That's just part of it.

"There's a lot of personalities in the Senate, and there's a lot of personalities in the House. And then you start negotiating it, which is why we will never have a perfect bill."

Mullin, who is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee said the reconciliation process gives "a very narrow window" for senators to attach riders to the bill.

"So, anything that has to deal with revenue or taxes that is inside of mandatory spending. So this gives us an opportunity to have the largest deficit cut than we've had in American history by cutting spending by $1.6 trillion. That's a huge step forward," he added.

