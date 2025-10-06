Sen. Markwayne Mullin to Newsmax: Dems Support Violence

In the wake of assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats have become the party that supports violence.

"If you can figure out who's funding these paid protesters and these paid agitators, you can get them off the street," Mullin said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Democrats right now are supporting violence, and I can't understate that."

Mullin pointed out the violent texts sent in 2022 by Jay Jones, the Democrat running for attorney general in Virginia, who said he wanted to put a bullet in a Republican politician's head.

"What if the roles were reversed?" Mullin said. "They'd be saying Republicans are domestic terrorists. You're seeing left-wing parties that are being well funded by people that oppose the Republican Party and support the Democrat Party, which means they're funding violence.

"And they're showing up. They're protesting, they're paying agitators to show up. They're getting them gear. They're getting them gas masks. They're getting them riot vests. It's extremely concerning to me."

Mullin said that anyone who interferes with a federal agent doing their job should be arrested and charged.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com