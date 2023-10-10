×
Tags: markwayne mullin | american | hostages | hamas | israel | terrorists | biden administration

Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Getting Hostages Back Will Be Hard

By    |   Tuesday, 10 October 2023 10:05 PM EDT

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin told Newsmax that it will be difficult to save American hostages from Hamas, a terrorist organization that rampaged Israel over the weekend.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Tuesday, the Oklahoma lawmaker lamented that the nature of the war in Israel and the United States' role impeded efforts to retrieve potential American hostages.

"I hate to say it because we could have a number of American citizens that are there. Right now, we have 14 dead for sure in Israel, and we have 20 missing, and we fear several of those may be hostages," Mullin explained.

"I think it's going to be very difficult that we get any of those hostages back just under the circumstances that we're dealing with a terrorist organization here, and the brutality has no limitations," he added.

Mullin is no stranger to attempts to retrieve trapped Americans. During the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, he tried to lead a consort to evacuate a number of Americans still stuck in the country.

He was ultimately unsuccessful – being turned away by the United States embassies in both Greece and Tajikistan.

The senator's comments come as the Biden administration has refused to put a number on the amount of Americans estimated to be held hostage by Hamas, according to ABC News.

Over 1,200 individuals have been killed in Israel since the conflict erupted Saturday, according to Israeli officials. Another 3,400 are wounded, and over 200 have been taken hostage.

Meanwhile, Palestinian authorities estimate that over 900 have been killed in their territories. Nearly 4,700 are wounded, and the United Nations believes over 200,000 are displaced.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 10 October 2023 10:05 PM
