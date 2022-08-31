Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Majority GOP Will Hold Hearing on Afghan Pullout

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin vowed to Newsmax on Wednesday that if Republicans take control of Congress following the midterm elections they would hold hearings on the withdrawal of the U.S. military from Afghanistan.

Speaking on the first anniversary of the departure of American forces from Afghanistan, Mullin told Newsmax’s “Wake Up America" that "not one person had been held accountable for all the lives that have been lost."

Mullin said that Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promised him that there would be hearings on the failures, including the killing of 13 U.S. soldiers during the pullout and the leaving behind of so many Americans and those who aided the U.S. military.

Mullin was one of 64 lawmakers who wrote a letter after the pullout to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking for answers and accountability for the withdrawal, including leaving billions of American assets behind in military supplies, but that he never received a reply.

Mullin said that he was not certain what will happen in the Senate if the GOP gains control there, "but in the House, I know for sure we are going to have hearings, and we are going to hold these people accountable."

He stressed that the entire Biden administration "needs to be held accountable because they have lied over and over to the American people … and the American people are sick of it.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!