Mark Morgan to Newsmax TV: Migrants Mean 'Perpetual Power' For Progressives

Progressives are pushing hard to completely open the nation's border with Mexico in hopes that Democrats can "remain in perpetual power," former acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan told Newsmax TV Saturday.

"There may be some Democratic voters who didn't know what they were getting themselves into, and there's a strong case to be made that (President Joe) Biden has no idea actually what executive orders he signed," Morgan told Newsmax TV's "The Count." 'But I assure you because of what they're doing right now, the politicians who are running the machine right now, with this administration, they know exactly what they're doing."

The goal, he said, is to create reception centers on the nation's border and to make sure once immigrants enter the country, "we reward them with healthcare and amnesty. Their goal is to prevent and disrupt ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) completely so they cannot lawfully deport them."

That's because, at the end of the day, progressives think that all illegal immigrants will help them with their census numbers or will vote for Democrats because they helped them enter the country, said Morgan.

"They know what they're doing," Morgan said. "The issue is they didn't realize how strong the cartels on the border are and how fast and how aggressively they were going to push the numbers."

And as a result, he said, the nation is seeing immigrants arriving at an "unprecedented level" in just a few weeks after Biden came to office.

Former FBI agent and Navy SEAL Jonathan Gilliam, also appearing on the program, said progressives wanted a Democrat so much in office, they pushed Biden into the presidency.

"What Joe Biden and his administration are doing are actually trying to flood this country with illegals, and that is wrong," said Gilliam.