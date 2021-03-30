Mark Morgan to Newsmax TV: Biden Border Policies Helping Cartels

Former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that President Joe Biden has caused cartels to "get stronger" with his policies on immigration.

Morgan told "American Agenda," that "you don't have to be a rocket scientist to understand what the results are" of the Biden administration's policies.

He added, "the only people that gained from this are the cartels and the smuggling organizations."

"Look we estimated way over a million individuals will be apprehended this calendar year, conservatively that's $56 billion in the hand of the cartels, and what happens? They get stronger," he said. "They get more powerful, and they own the border even more so they can afford drugs in criminal aliens all why they keep their bank accounts keep growing. That's the truth, and that's what you won't hear from the Biden administration."

He later said that "It's a blatant lie" that immigration surges every year during the spring in summer.

Looking at the same time timeframe last year the numbers actually went down drastically, he said.

"So not only have the numbers in the same time period skyrocketed ... a 350% increase, that's not seasonal," he said. "You know, it's just incredibly unfortunate situation and again, one that didn't just happen. This isn't bad luck. It's one that was created. I think that so important for us to all recognize as American citizens."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here