Mark Morgan to Newsmax: 'Whipping' Border Agents Were Hung 'Out to Dry'

Former Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told Newsmax Thursday that rather than "being laser focused on securing the border," the Biden administration would rather harass states that are getting the job done in the federal government's stead.

Arizona is refusing to remove a makeshift border wall of more than 100 double-stacked shipping containers, despite a letter from the federal Bureau of Reclamation stating that the containers violate U.S. law. The federal agency demanded no new containers be placed at the site.

"[The cartels are] pushing drugs, criminals and potential national security threats across our border," Morgan said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." "Americans are literally dying every single day, and this administration's focus is on continuing to dismantle those who are trying to secure the border and cover up for what they've created."

Last week newly released emails revealed that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas knew the narrative that Border Patrol agents whipped a group of Haitian migrants was false hours before he denounced the "horrifying" incident.

Morgan said that Mayorkas' entire chain of command has said nothing about the false narrative that was pushed, including U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, a 31-year veteran of the agency.

"I also held that job as chief of the United States Border Patrol, and I'm telling you right now there is no way that I would be silent," he said. "I would be out there. I'd be taking that badge off my chest and putting it on the table and putting my career on the table for these men and women who risk their lives, who were vilified.

"Their careers, their lives will never be the same," Morgan continued. "And this secretary did it to them. He did it to them intentionally. And during that press conference, he didn't say it one time — he said it four times, how these images 'conjured up images of racism and slavery.' And he knew it was a lie, and he continued it.

"[Mayorkas] and his chief and everybody in this chain of command remain completely silent while these agents are hung out to dry," he added. "It's absolutely unconscionable."

When asked what morale is currently like within the agency, Morgan said, "Their morale is in the tank.

"It's the lowest it's ever been since it was created," he said.