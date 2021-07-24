Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Infrastructure Biased for Dem Run Cities

Democrats in Washington, D.C., are pushing for an $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal that will ostensibly be ticketed only for Democrat-run cities in America, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows warns on Newsmax.

"When we start to look at it, no one's against roads and bridges working for them, but what they are against is the Washington, D.C., establishment actually spending their dollars on their behalf, but not necessarily their priorities," Meadows told Saturday's "America Right Now."

"The problem is about those priorities: Most of the money that they're talking about, actually will go to major metropolitan areas," Meadows added to guest host Shaun Kraisman. "So the viewers, if you're not in Washington, DC., Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York, Boston or Chicago, you won't see the majority of this money for as much as five to six years."

Because of this, Meadows predicted, "I don't know that it gets done."

"Some of these senators are just saying, 'Well, we want to do it; it sounds good, but it's really not going to hit the target,'" Meadows continued. "So for me, it's about making sure that we have a different priority and that we don't spend money on the Green New Deal or some kind of human infrastructure.

"We've got a new definition for infrastructure that, when I was a member of Congress, we never heard."

Not only will the major cities be the primary beneficiaries of massive spending, but middle Americans are going to get hit with the inflation tax, too, Meadows warned.

"It is the failed policy of the Biden administration that's actually making us pay more at the grocery store, at the gas pump, on really anything that we're looking at," Meadows added. "You look at those inflation indicators, it's all because they're printing money. And what are the Democrats want to do? They want to print more of it.

"Eventually you run out of other people's money. We're at that point, and it's time to say enough is enough."

Meadows also called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "partisan sham" committee to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, which will only include Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

"She's going to continue to do it and suggest that it's in the best interests of the country for her to advance this political agenda," Meadows concluded.

"That actually is not about seeking the truth. It's about advancing a political agenda, and so you'll see that go on. They will continue to have their hearings, but I also think that you'll see another narrative."

The latter point refers to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., setting up the GOP's own investigation, which will include Republicans like Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who will look into Pelosi's own culpability in her being the head of security for the Capitol.

Republicans argue a Pelosi-picked panel is not going to put the real "target" on the one figure in Congress responsible for the security and defense of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

