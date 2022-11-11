Ariz. Candidate Finchem to Newsmax: 'Impossible' to Get Quick Count

Mark Finchem, the GOP candidate for secretary of state in Arizona, said Friday on Newsmax that given how the state's voting systems are operated, it would have been "virtually impossible" to have election results out early; but at the end of the day, he thinks he'll pull out a win, along with Republican candidates Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate.

"We have early a month of early voting and that's part of the problem," said Finchem. "Everybody wants to have results on election night but by the very nature of the design of this process, it's virtually impossible because we've got different kinds of ballots that have to be squared up."

As of Friday morning, Finchem was behind Democrat challenger Adrian Fontes by 52.72% to 47.28%; Masters was trailing Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., by 57.1% to 46.1% and Lake was behind Democrat Katie Hobbs by nearly 27,000 votes.

However, Finchem told Newsmax that he believes he, Lake and Masters will surge ahead, as there are still some 600,000 ballots out, and "at least 60% of those are going to go in the Republican column."

"I'm hoping that we'll have the definitive results by midnight tonight," he said.

Finchem also said he thinks the counting delays, along with Maricopa County Board of Supervisors chair Bill Gates' comments that elections workers have been working for 14-hour days, show the need for the department to have added more people.

"We've also been told repeatedly that ballot tabulation equipment is high-speed, it's going to get everything done, that it's accurate and it's more reliable," said Finchem. "I think what they're doing is they're proving that that is just not the case."

But still, he added that with every ballot drop, the votes are moving into Republican territory, as the ballots are from Election Day and from people who didn't participate in early voting.

"A couple of the counties have reported as high as 65-68% of their ballots had been for my race, so we're gaining ground," Finchem said.

Meanwhile, Arizona had election issues in 2020 and again this week; and Finchem said that even if he wins his race, any changes to the system will be up to the state Legislature, not him.

One problematic issue this season was the establishment of voting centers, rather than having voters go to local precincts near their homes, Finchem said.

"I've got a friend who had to go to three different voting centers to vote," he said. "That's borderline suppression ... I think we're probably going to see a number of things that will improve security."

