Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Time to Approve Megabill

Senate Republicans always expected a "very spirited debate" over the massive tax-and-spending bill championed by President Donald Trump, but "we always knew we'd get it done," and it's time for the party to approve it, Sen. Markwayne Mullin told Newsmax.

"We have a bunch of senators here from different states that have different ideas, and that's why we've had over 51 full conference meetings on this one big, beautiful bill," the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "We've had literally hundreds of individual meetings, meaning that inside committees that have jurisdiction over this."

And now that lawmakers voted to proceed, they'll move into the amendment process, which isn't part of the hourslong reading of the bill, he said.

"What we are going to do now is take this, once the bill comes to the floor for amendments for the 'vote-a-rama,' we'll give it back to the House," Mullin said. "As the president said quite publicly already, he's excited about this movement. We're moving forward with the president's agenda, which is why the American people voted for us in November."

Meanwhile, Trump has threatened to "primary" Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., for voting against proceeding to debate on the Senate's version of the bill, and Mullin agreed that it's now time for Republicans to decide to vote for the legislation.

"We've all had spirited, spirited debate," he said, adding that he and Tillis are friends.

"But now we have to advance something," he said. "This bill is not perfect. It's not perfect for everybody. But we still only have two choices: Stay with [Joe] Biden's policies or move towards Trump's policies, and that's the only two choices on the floor in front of us right now."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com