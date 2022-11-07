Mark Ronchetti to Newsmax: N.M. 'Ready for Change' in Governor

New Mexico GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti predicted Monday the state is "ready for a change," charging Democrats are "completely and totally out of touch" with difficulties faced by voters.

Ronchetti told Newsmax's "The National Report," he heard the frustrations with the Biden administration's border policy in "some of the bluest counties" of the state.

"They are ready for a change," he said of voters.

"We have major fentanyl issues across the state of New Mexico because of a border that's been left open by Joe Biden and [incumbent Democrat Gov.] Michelle Lujan Grisham that drives our violent crime" along with "an education system that's 51st" in the country.

"People are realizing the path that we're on is not working," he said, adding, "even in a state … more blue over the past four or five years, what we're seeing now is incredible response across party lines, and I think that's why we're going to win this race."

According to Ronchetti, Democrats "realize they're in trouble."

"There's no doubt we've seen this going this way for about six to eight weeks," he said. "We've seen the numbers not only tighten. We think we moved by her."

He also blasted President Joe Biden's campaign stump in the state, saying "he's completely and totally out of touch with what most New Mexicans go through."

"We saw that same thing when I debated this governor," he said. "We stood next to her and literally, she got offended because I tore into her administration for releasing criminals from jail early, for her presiding over an incredible spike in violent crime and not helping out working families. And her big objection was that I insulted lawmakers in Santa Fe."

"They're going to find out that that is not going to serve them," he warned.

