N.C. Lt. Gov Robinson to Newsmax: I'm No MLK Jr.

With all due respect, North Carolina Lt. Gov Mark Robinson told Newsmax on Monday that he disagrees with Donald Trump on one thing — the Republican gubernatorial candidate does not compare himself to Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump endorsed Robinson for North Carolina governor at a rally last week and called him "Martin Luther King on steroids."

"Well, you know, President Trump has his opinions, and I certainly appreciate it. We certainly don't compare ourselves to MLK. Those are, like I said, really huge shoes to fill," Robinson said on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "But we appreciate President Trump. We appreciate his outspokenness and, more than anything, we appreciate his support, and we definitely know that we need him as president."

Trump holds a 5.7-point lead in North Carolina, according to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average. The race between Robinson and Democrat Josh Stein in the gubernatorial race, however, is much tighter with recent polling well within the margins.

Robinson said Stein "is trying to style himself as this moderate Southern Democrat. He is not. He is absolutely far left," adding he would be "dangerous for this state."

"That road to the White House goes directly through North Carolina, and North Carolina is gonna be a huge battleground state for [Trump], and it's going to be the biggest governor's race in the country," Robinson told Bolling. "Located right here in North Carolina. $100 million is what the Democrats are going to throw at us, and they're desperate to turn North Carolina into California, but we're not going to let that happen.

"We're gonna fight like heck to not let that happen."

