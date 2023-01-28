Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Trump Confident on Border Policy From Experience

Former President Donald Trump spoke with confidence Saturday about the steps he'll take to fix the border crisis should he take the White House in 2024, "because we already did it," former acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said on Newsmax.

"Under the Trump administration, I was part of that," Morgan said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"We did develop the most secure border in our lifetime. The data and statistical accomplishments prove that."

Morgan noted that Trump's multilayer strategy was a success.

"I call it a three-legged stool," he said. "First, he talked about the resources he provided. It was much more than the wall system. It was sophisticated technology."

Trump also discussed the remain in Mexico policy and the agreement reached with all three northern triangle countries, as well as the strength and leverage he had as a president to force Mexico and other countries to join in the fight to limit illegal immigration, said Morgan.

"That's why by February 2020 we saw the reduction of illegal immigration by 85%," he said, adding that meant less drugs, criminals, and terrorists coming into the United States.

Meanwhile, Trump also talked about penalties for people who cause the immigration crisis to grow, and Morgan said he believes that threat was aimed at Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose actions have resulted in 1.2 million immigrant "gotaways" fleeing into the United States."

"This is the same secretary that refuses to enforce the law and part of their new strategy is just a continuation of the violation of the laws that are allowing what the president was focused on," said Morgan, adding that Trump is pushing back against the criminals and people on the FBI's terrorist screening list disappearing into the country.

He noted in the 23 months after President Joe Biden took office, more than 72,000 criminals have been apprehended, but "think about how many more convicted aggravated felons are among the 1.2 million gotaways."

