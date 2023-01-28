×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark morgan | trump | immigration | border

Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Trump Confident on Border Policy From Experience

Immigrant families arrive back into Mexico after being expelled from the United States on January 09, 2023 to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (John Moore/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 28 January 2023 06:34 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump spoke with confidence Saturday about the steps he'll take to fix the border crisis should he take the White House in 2024, "because we already did it," former acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said on Newsmax. 

"Under the Trump administration, I was part of that," Morgan said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"We did develop the most secure border in our lifetime. The data and statistical accomplishments prove that."

Morgan noted that Trump's multilayer strategy was a success.

"I call it a three-legged stool," he said. "First, he talked about the resources he provided. It was much more than the wall system. It was sophisticated technology."

Trump also discussed the remain in Mexico policy and the agreement reached with all three northern triangle countries, as well as the strength and leverage he had as a president to force Mexico and other countries to join in the fight to limit illegal immigration, said Morgan. 

"That's why by February 2020 we saw the reduction of illegal immigration by 85%," he said, adding that meant less drugs, criminals, and terrorists coming into the United States. 

Meanwhile, Trump also talked about penalties for people who cause the immigration crisis to grow, and Morgan said he believes that threat was aimed at Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose actions have resulted in 1.2 million immigrant "gotaways" fleeing into the United States."

"This is the same secretary that refuses to enforce the law and part of their new strategy is just a continuation of the violation of the laws that are allowing what the president was focused on," said Morgan, adding that Trump is pushing back against the criminals and people on the FBI's terrorist screening list disappearing into the country. 

He noted in the 23 months after President Joe Biden took office, more than 72,000 criminals have been apprehended, but "think about how many more convicted aggravated felons are among the 1.2 million gotaways."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former President Donald Trump spoke with confidence Saturday about the steps he'll take to fix the border crisis should he take the White House in 2024, "because we already did it," former acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said on Newsmax.
mark morgan, trump, immigration, border
370
2023-34-28
Saturday, 28 January 2023 06:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved