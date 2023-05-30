Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Trump's Planned Executive Order Will 'Deter' Illegals

Former President Donald Trump has released a new video outlining his plans to curb illegal immigration and secure the border on day one of his presidency.

Trump says in the video: "I will sign an executive order making clear to federal agencies that under the correct interpretation of the law, going forward, the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic U.S. citizenship. It's a thing that bring millions of people to our country, and they enter our country illegally.

"My policy will choke off a major incentive for continued illegal immigration, deter more migrants from coming, and encourage many of the aliens that Joe Biden has unlawfully let into our country to go back to their country. They must go back.

Trump continues in the video: "My order will also end the unfair practice known as birth tourism where hundreds of thousands of people; from all over the planet squat in hotels for their last few weeks of pregnancy to illegitimately and illegally obtain U.S. citizenship for the child — often to later exploit chain migration, they jump the line and get green cards for themselves and their family members.

"It's a practice that is so horrible and so egregious, but we let it go forward. At least one parent will have to be a citizen or a legal resident in order to qualify."

Appearing on "National Report" Tuesday to respond to Trump's video, Mark Morgan, who served as the chief operating officer and acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection from 2019 to 2021, said on Newsmax: "We're trying to address this loophole, which is long overdue for decades.

"It's been exploited. When I was commissioner, we would have women that intentionally, illegally entered our border to specifically have a child. We referred to it as anchor baby, because right now the interpretation is if you're born in the United States, even if you're born from a parent that was here illegally, you're going to have citizenship and then the family is going to be American."

Morgan told Newsmax that addressing this will be a challenge. "Some have interpreted the 14th Amendment as very clear that if you are born in the United States that you deserve citizenship."

Trump's executive order will disincentivize certain people from coming to the United States. "The former president's very specific on this. This will deter those coming across the border illegally and put integrity back in the system that we saw effectively under his first administration. It is a significant incentive.

"Think about it. If you're telling a woman that if you can get to the United States illegally, conspire with the cartels, if you set foot on American soil, and you have a child, that child is now anchored in the United States and is a U.S. citizen and gets all the benefits of a U.S. citizen, and then the mother also is going to be anchored? For obvious reasons, this has been exploited."

Morgan continued: "Look, there's a story where a woman actually in her third trimester waited until she was about ready to give birth to cross the Rio Grande and literally had birth on the banks of the United States' soil. So this is a significant incentive. It's a loophole."

Morgan said it is like if someone has committed murder and wrote a book and profited from it. "There's laws against that. And, so, I think what Trump is saying, our forefathers did not want somebody to be rewarded for illegal activity, and that's what the focus of Trump's executive order is about."

