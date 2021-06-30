Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Trump's Border Visit One of 'Actual Substance'

Former President Donald Trump's visit to the Border Wednesday will be a trip of "actual substance," and not one that is "designed to address horrific political optics or give some photo opportunities," ex-acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan, who will join Trump on the tour, said Wednesday on Newsmax.

However, Morgan told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that he doesn't have high hopes that the Trump trip will result in any policy changes from the Biden administration, even though the border situation is not only affecting states in the southwest but nationwide.

"What happens at the southwest border doesn't stay there," said Morgan. "It makes its way into every neighborhood in this entire country."

Under President Joe Biden, though, the administration is showing its "complete lack of willingness to actually address the questions about securing the border," said Morgan.

The former president's trip will "fully educate the American people on the true facts of the crisis," he added.

"Hopefully we'll have other states like the great states of Texas and Florida step up to help do what this administration is failing to do," said Morgan.

According to The Monitor, the local newspaper for McAllen and other communities where Trump is visiting with Gov. Greg Abbott, state Attorney General Ken Paxton, and several congressional Republicans, the president and governor will hold a security briefing with state officials and law enforcement at noon local time at the Texas Department of Public Safety headquarters in Weslaco. They will follow that meeting with a tour of the border wall itself, scheduled for 1 p.m.

Fox News' Sean Hannity will host a town hall in Edinburg, Texas, later in the day with Trump to discuss the trip and for the former president to talk about Biden's immigration policies. The town hall will also include an interview with Abbott, who will discuss his disaster declaration and his call for Texas to build a border wall. The town hall is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. on Fox News.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris visited El Paso last week and came under fire for her timing, and for not speaking with families in the region that are dealing with the immigration crisis.

Morgan said that Trump's visit will also put pressure on the Biden White House to start "scrambling," like it did when it decided to send Harris on her trip shortly after Trump announced his.

"It's all about political optics, not substance," said Morgan. "That's the only reason why our current vice president went to the border, because President Trump said he was going. The same thing is going to happen here. They're going to be scrambling around to figure out how they're going to address what is going to be talked about and discussed during this substantive trip. They're going to figure out and continue to just give more spin, misdirection, and unfortunately, quite frankly, lies to the American people."

