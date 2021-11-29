Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Biden 'Inconsistent, Nonsensical' on Border, COVID

The Biden administration's open border policy is being pulled over the eyes of Americans in broad daylight, as secret flights are repositioning illegals around the country, acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan told Newsmax.

"Their definition of prepared is to encourage, incentivize, and facilitate the quickest release into this country that they can possibly do with those are illegally entering our borders," Morgan told co-hosts Jenn Pellegrino and Lyndsay Keith.

President Joe Biden's push for vaccine mandates on American workers and companies is hypocrisy defined as he permitted illegal migrants crossing the border, many with COVID-19, without vaccinating them, Morgan continued.

"Regardless of where you stand on the mandate issue itself, let's look at how they are applied across the board and they're not; it's inconsistent," Morgan said. "It's nonsensical."

Also, the banning of travel from South Africa amid the rise of the omicron variant is not only hypocritical, but it was denounced as "racist" when bans were instituted by former President Donald Trump.

"Let's not forget the hypocrisy of then-candidate Biden when we instituted travel bans to include Africa, he said that was absolutely racist, and now he's doing exactly the same thing.

"But, look, as we're doing these travel bans, as he's still saying the only way out of this is continued for more vaccine mandates, what is he doing? We know that he is releasing thousands of illegal aliens into this country every single day, thousands every single day, with no vaccine mandate, and we know a minimum of 25% have active COVID.

"On what planet does that make sense?"

This is all a part of a plan for open borders, Morgan concluded.

"This is common sense, securing our border – you're not going to have to be rocket scientists, right?" he said. "I mean, this is going to send a message loud and clear that the cartels and smugglers are going to be exploit and convince the migrants now is the time to continue to come because you're going to be not only allowed to enter the country legally, you're going to be rewarded, and ultimately you're going to be provided amnesty.

"It's been a message loud and clear. They're not doing anything to stem the flow. They're doing everything to encourage it. I've been say it since Day 1: They know what they're doing. This is their strategy to open our borders because they see a perceived political benefit from doing so.

"Just like those flights at night, if they saw proceed political benefit, we'd be seeing those in broad daylight every single day."

Morgan does not blame the illegals migrants for wanting to come to America, but they are lying about claiming it is for asylum.

"They are saying they're coming for jobs, even though Mexico's offered him temporary work visas there, they turn it down, because that's not good enough," Morgan said. "They're not fleeing persecution. This not about by the about asylum claims. This is simply about making to America because this is the greatest country on the face of the planet, and we need to start being honest with ourselves."

