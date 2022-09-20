Mark Morgan to Newsmax: 'Preposterous' to Blame Border on Trump

It is "absolutely preposterous" the Biden administration is blaming former President Donald Trump for the border situation, because, "like so many other actions from this administration, they've overplayed their hands," Mark Morgan, the former acting Customs and Border Patrol commissioner, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"The current commissioner of Customs and Border Protection — it's unbelievable — he's actually using, and made up, a new term called unique individuals," Morgan told "Wake Up America." "That's a D.C. swamp term for recidivism. We've had recidivism, meaning the same illegal alien tries multiple entries, since 1925 when we started keeping statistics.

"This is a radical attempt to try to divert attention from the disaster at the southwest border by once again lying to the Americans."

Last week, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the White House has been "doing the work that wasn't done by the last administration. We are fixing a broken system. It is not like turning the light switch on; it is going to take some time."

Meanwhile, Morgan pointed out, millions of people have been coming across the border in the past 19 months since President Joe Biden took office, but now that immigrants are being sent to sanctuary cities, it has become a crisis for Democrats.

"When I look at sanctuary cities like New York, D.C., and Chicago, who by their very own accord, by their support of sanctuary cities, have acted as a beacon for illegal aliens," said Morgan, adding, Martha's Vineyard had less than 50 arrive "and all of a sudden, it's a full-blown crisis."

"They used the National Guard to remove them from the rich enclave, but we know we have communities in the southwest border that are overrun," Morgan said. "They get 50 migrants every couple of minutes and they're so overwhelmed. There are no shelters. They don't have the resources.

"There are illegal aliens aligned in the streets, waiting to be picked up two brought to another state yet we never anything from this administration until 50 were received at Martha's Vineyard. It's just hypocrisy."

Meanwhile, reports indicate violent criminals are being released from prisons in Venezuela, and now they are coming to the nation's border, and Morgan said this is a repeat of policies from the 1980s when migrants from Cuba were coming to the United States.

"What I'm really surprised about is that it took the leadership of Venezuela this long to do it," he said. "We know that they hate this country, and so now this is a part of the overall strategy of Venezuela to empty out their problems and put them on the steps of the United States."

They are succeeding, he continued, because of the Biden administration's open-border policies.

"The CBP has encountered over 30,000 criminals, including rapists murderers, pedophiles, gang members," he said. "Many murderers, rapists, and pedophiles are coming in, and just the fact that high-powered Boston attorneys are now representing these people that broke the law by coming here illegally claiming that they were misled on a brochure when they flew from Florida to Martha's Vineyard is just laughable when you think about it.

"Two million people have crossed the southern border illegally, and we're so concerned about this suddenly because it affects Martha's Vineyard, the home of the Kennedys."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!