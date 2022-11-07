×
Mark Morgan to Newsmax: 86K Got Away in 30 Days at Southern Border

a u.s. customs and border protection patch
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch is seen on the arm of an agent in the Jacumba mountains in Imperial County, California. (Getty)

By    |   Monday, 07 November 2022 12:34 PM EST

Former acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told Newsmax Monday that 86,000 migrants successfully evaded law enforcement at the southern border in a 30-day period and disappeared into the United States.

“Look, we just got the October numbers through sources — CBP hasn't released those,” Morgan said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.” “This October, as we start a new fiscal year, shattered records again. We're looking at total encounters getting close to 250,000 — shattered another record.”

“What's very important is the got-aways,” he continued. “They shattered another record for this October. Right now we're being told the got-aways are close to 86,000 for a single 30-day period. Why that’s so important are the demographics among those got-aways.

"We know there are murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and we know there are potential terrorist threats among the got-aways.”

Morgan added that under the Biden administration there have been more than 1.1 million got-aways and that the GOP needs to secure the southern border if the party regains control of Congress in the midterm elections.

“The first House bill has got to be restoring border security and doing 180 degrees with respect to this administration’s current open border policies,” he said. “Number two, we've got to hold those responsible for this crisis that's impacting every aspect of our nation's public health, public safety, and national security and we have to start with the chief of this administration's open border policies and that’s Secretary Mayorkas.”

In a Washington Examiner opinion piece last week, Morgan argued that Mayorkas — who “has had 18 months to admit his failure and change course — or resign in protest” — needs to be impeached by the next Congress.

“He's abdicated his constitutional responsibility, he's not enforcing the law and he's allowing dangerous things and people to enter this country every single day,” he said. “He's got to go.”

Current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said addressing the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border is the first priority if Republicans win control of the House in Tuesday’s midterms.

“The first thing you'll see is a bill to control the border first,” McCarthy told CNN. "You've got to get control over the border. You've had almost 2 million people just this year alone coming across.”

Monday, 07 November 2022 12:34 PM
