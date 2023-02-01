Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Sanctuary Cities Partly to Blame for Migrant Crisis

Former acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told Newsmax Wednesday that, while the Biden administration is largely to blame for the migrant crisis unfolding at the southern border, America's sanctuary cities aren't helping the situation.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden visited New York City to tout $292 million in federal spending on a new rail tunnel.

The president toured the Manhattan side of the Hudson River tunnel project in Chelsea, just a mile or so south of the continuing migrant standoff outside The Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen, but his itinerary didn't list a stop there, according to the New York Post.

"I didn't think I'd ever be saying this, but I agree with a Democratic New York Council member when they say that the president's coming there [NYC] to push his own agenda, but he won't look at, see or address the crisis he created," Morgan said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Instead he continues to cover it up."

Morgan said that although he agrees with City Councilman Robert Holden's remarks, he thinks politicians who support sanctuary cities are part of the problem.

"They are going out there and they're talking about and they're blaming President Biden for this crisis, which is correct, but all they're doing is they're asking for more money to actually facilitate it," he said.

"They are part of the problem by creating and perpetuating these sanctuary cities," Morgan continued. "Why are illegal aliens going to Chicago, LA, New York and D.C.? It's because in those cities, leaders have created some of the most prolific sanctuary city laws in the country that's incentivizing, encouraging the illegal aliens to actually come to their cities."

According to Morgan, the situation is typical of Biden and similar to when he visited the U.S.-Mexico border last month.

"While he was there, President Biden didn't see, hear from, or talk to a single illegal alien," Morgan said. "He visited a shelter where, on average, they have 900 to 1,000 illegal aliens in the shelter. Miraculously, when he was there, not a single migrant was in those shelters. It's truly remarkable."

"The most important man right now, when it comes to the southern border, in our entire country that should see, up close and personal, the crisis is the president yet he gets shielded from it again and again and again," he added.

The former CBP commissioner also said that the migrants are to blame for crossing into the U.S. illegally, but sanctuary cities have enabled them by creating favorable conditions.

"We've actually created this expectation in the migrants and now we're complaining about it," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!