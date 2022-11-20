Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Mayorkas 'Most Dangerous' in Administration

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is the "most dangerous man" in the Biden administration and "he's got to go" Mark Morgan, the acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I hope that the Republican party shows the strength and courage and the political will to do the right thing," Morgan said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Sunday while referring to calls to impeach Mayorkas. "We have to hold people accountable and what's going on on our southwest border is killing people every single day…he's got to and the American people need to see it live and in color."

Mayorkas, he added, is responsible for the nation's homeland security but he is the "chief architect for open borders. That's impacting every aspect of our nation's public health, public safety, and necessary security, but he's lying to the people about it."

Morgan said he thinks the reason the border issues did not become a "kitchen table" issue in the election was that the Biden administration was "lying to them, telling them that there's nothing to see here. That's important."

Meanwhile, a federal judge last week gave the administration until Dec. 21 to wind down its use of Title 42 to expel migrants. Morgan said that when the regulation, set in place under the Trump administration in March 2020 to control migrants' entries under U.S. and international law on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 expires, it will have a "domino effect" on the border.

"First of all, this is going to be used by the cartels," said Morgan. "This provides another message to the entire world that now is the time to come, to continue to break into our country illegally because this government has just now made it easier for them to do so."

Secondly, the incentive to remove migrants will be gone, after millions were removed under Title 42, said Morgan.

"The majority of those now are going to be allowed to illegally enter, and then they will be released into the interior United States," said Morgan.

Also on Sunday, Morgan rejected arguments from Ken Cuccinelli, a Department of Homeland Security acting deputy secretary under Trump, who said last week that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's declaration that the situation at the border is lip service without deportations.

"Gov. Abbott has done more than any other governor in the state of our country to try to fill the void left by this administration and the catastrophic crisis they created with their open border policies, said Morgan.

Abbott's "Operation Lone Star" has also been effective in not just stopping illegal migrants, but tens of thousands of pounds of drugs, including fentanyl, from coming into the country, he said.

"The one thing, though, is he can't enforce immigration law, but that's the one thing that he needs to do," said Morgan. "He needs to be able to detain and remove illegal aliens for this crisis to start to have some relief. That's the one thing he's not doing so under the limitation clause."

