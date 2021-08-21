Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Not Surprising Kamala Harris Missing on Afghanistan

Vice President Kamala Harris has tried to do all she can to distance herself from controversy under President Joe Biden's White House so it "shouldn't be surprising" that she's missing in action on Afghanistan, former acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan told Newsmax Saturday.

"Since the first day she was appointed a border czar (she has) tried to do everything to distance herself as far as she could with respect to what's going on in our own borders," said Meadows, who served under former President Donald Trump, on Newsmax's "The Count."

Harris ended up traveling to the Northern Triangle countries in Central America rather than to visit the border here in the United States, and only made a border trip after Trump said he was going to tour sites, said Morgan.

Even then, Morgan said, Harris "didn't go to the physical border."

And now, the vice president has been largely quiet on the growing situation in Afghanistan, not making any appearances until Friday, when she stood silent and masked, behind Biden as he addressed the nation.

"We've been saying since day one that they've been misdirecting and spinning and quite frankly, Biden lied to the American people about the southwest border...and now Afghanistan's the same thing," Meadows said. "We're seeing it unfold in front of our eyes, that they're still continuing to lie to the American people."

Meanwhile, the border is "wide open" because of the Biden administration, and criminals are pouring through, said Morgan.

"Just like the cartels, terrorist organizations resolve to do harm to the United States is stronger than ever," he said. "They're looking for opportunities to exploit, they've been looking for vulnerabilities and they're going to find it in our southwest border."

Meanwhile, Border Patrol resources are being pulled away and hundreds of thousands of people are getting through.

"This fiscal year after (having) illegal aliens from 140 different countries, you don't think that this is a real threat with respect to our national security?" said Morgan. "Of course it is and nobody out there wants to give the 'I told you so' speech."