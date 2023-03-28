Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Biden Lies About Border Security

Former acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan, in an interview with Newsmax, accused President Joe Biden and the administration of lying to the American people about border security.

His comments came on Tuesday's "Wake Up America."

Asked about Biden's claim the "MAGA House Republican proposals would slash funding for border security," he said: "That's a complete fabrication. Look, let's make no mistake, under this president's leadership, he has eroded every single effective policy. He reinstated catch-and-release, which has driven the self-inflicted border security crisis we have right now that's literally handed operational controls back to the cartels, which has allowed them to push more drugs, including fentanyl across the border killing Americans every single day – 9,000 every 30 days."

Regarding the possible impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, he said: "I also think there will be challenge [for Republicans] if they don't hold people accountable like Secretary Mayorkas, for his involvement in the worst, self-inflicted border security crisis that has handed operational controls to the cartels and is killing Americans every single day. He's got to be held accountable.

"And I hope that in this week's [congressional] testimony, he's going to be asked direct questions like the chief of border patrol was, like: 'Do we have operational control?' His answer should be, 'no.' The next question is: 'Why have you been lying to Congress and the American people about it?'"

He also said Republicans must move ahead with legislation regarding the southern border.

"Look we're almost in April and the Republicans for two years complained about the open borders and justifiably so," Morgan said. "They put together a commitment to America, where they said they're for strong border security. They campaigned on it.

"The American people said 'OK, we hear you. So, we're going to give them back the House.' But here we are. We're almost in April, and the Republicans have failed to put a single piece of meaningful legislation on the floor for a vote. I'm hearing Rep. [Marjorie Taylor] Greene and Chairman [Jim] Jordan are doing everything they can, but you have Republicans, like Tony Gonzales [R-Texas] now who are pushing back, preventing those bills from getting to the floor. Pretty soon, the Republicans are going to own the crisis if they don't take action."

