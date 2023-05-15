Mark Morgan, Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Biden Puts Migrant Needs Ahead of Americans

The Biden administration never talks about what is best for Americans regarding its immigration policies, two former Trump administration officials told Newsmax on Monday.

Mark Morgan, former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Chad Wolf, former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, told "John Bachman Now" the administration puts what is best for illegal immigrants and migrants ahead of the needs of Americans, including national security.

"What's happened to our Southwest border is not about immigration," Morgan said. "It's about national security, and in the last 26 months, Customs and Border Protection, incredible men and women, have encountered illegal aliens from 171 different countries.

"They have apprehended hundreds of illegal aliens on the FBI's terror screening database. And here's the last number that I'll give you: 1.7 million total got-aways [who have] evaded apprehension and now call the United States home in the past 26 months.

"The reality is we can have a sleeper cell planning the next terrorist attack in the United States right now, and we would have no idea."

There have been reports of homeless veterans being displaced in upstate New York by illegal immigrants in shelters and protests from residents of Chicago's south side about a plan to house illegal immigrants in an abandoned high school in the neighborhood.

"If you listen to the Biden aministration, whether it's [Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas or the White House, they don't actually talk about Americans," Wolf said. "They don't talk about what's in the interest of Americans. Why do we have a good border security policy, and how does it benefit Americans?

"Everything is illegal aliens and the migrants and what's best for them. That's not the way it should work.

"We should be talking about, How do we protect Americans [and] American communities? How do we protect American jobs? Americans' healthcare and give those that need asylum, which is a very, very small minority, the protections that they need quicker than what we're currently doing.

"Instead, the Biden administration just talks about how they can continue to process and try to manage their way out of this crisis."

