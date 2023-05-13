Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Border 'Sustained Hurricane' Now a 'Tsunami'

Democrats and President Joe Biden did not want to spend to build the wall and close the border, and now they are paying for all of it in spades, according to former acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan on Newsmax.

"This is just one reason of 100 why [DHS] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas should be impeached," Morgan told "Saturday Report." "This man from day one, he's viewed the law as a mere advisory opinion. He has rewritten the law. He's abused his authority. He has abdicated his responsibility and oath as the secretary of Homeland Security. His priorities are all messed up.

"Our priorities are all out of whack," Morgan continued to host Rita Cosby. "This is all about what's in the best interests of migrants from 171 countries, rather than what's in the best interest first of American citizens and the safety and security of our border. It's backwards, Rita."

Morgan lamented Democrats and their complicit allies in the media have blamed conservative criticism for inflating the mass border migration into a crisis under Biden — but are even attempting to blame former President Donald Trump for the failures.

"I can tell you for those listening and watching you right now that the inhumanity that I saw this past week is real," he said. "The death, the destruction, the risk to our nation's safety and security is real. And this was predictable. This was preventable and it was 100% due to this administration's open-border policies.

"This is unsustainable. I saw a border patrol that was overwhelmed. They're not on the front lines. They're relegated back to facilities doing nothing but processing and releasing illegal aliens in the United States, and they wonder why the crisis is just getting worse."

The anticipation of the end of Trump's use of Title 42 expulsions under the COVID-19 pandemic is not the cause of the crisis, Morgan stressed.

"We've already been there," he said. "There's been a lot of talk leading up to the end of Title 42 like that was going to become the crisis. That's just not true. We've already been in the middle of the worst self-inflicted unmitigated border-security crisis the past 26 months, and the end of the title 42 on Thursday basically just turned a sustained hurricane into a tsunami — 10,000 the last three or four days."

The Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Mayorkas has failed America and lied about his culpability and the security of the border, Morgan continued.

"Remember one of the many lies this Secretary Mayorkas says is he's developed a safe and orderly illegal immigration process," Morgan said. "First of all, it's an oxymoron and it's a blatant lie when you look at those images, the images that I saw of illegal aliens lined in the street bathing outside in the open, the list goes on and on.

"We know 1,500 dead migrants have been found on the border in the past 26 months. We know 30% are raped and assaulted on the journey. We know untold numbers are thrust into a life of trafficking after they get here. It's a blatant lie. How many more lives of Americans and migrants have to die before we demand this administration reverse course?"

Current Chief of CBP Raul Ortiz has said the right things, even breaking from the Biden administration's on the security of the border, but it takes more to turn the sinking ship, Morgan concluded.

"Chief Ortiz under congressional testimony when was he asked: 'Do you have operation control over all our nation's border?' Chief Ortiz said, 'No,' " Morgan said. "He was asked: 'Are our borders secure along all 2,000 miles of our southern border?' The chief, under oath to Congress said, 'No.' That's in direct contradiction of Secretary Mayorkas.

"Who are you going to believe? That lifelong bureaucrat or the 30-year career law enforcement professional. Again, even though I'm not a fan of Ortiz. That man is telling the truth with respect to our border is not secure."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!