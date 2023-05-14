Mark Morgan to Newsmax: 'Dust Off' Trump's Border Policies

Reinstating the border policies put in place during former President Donald Trump's administration is the best way to restore a secure border, former acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I'm not trying to be flippant here," Morgan, now a visiting fellow for the Heritage Foundation, commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We reach up on the shelf and look for the book that says 'Trump Era Border Security Plan.' We pull it off, dust it off and implement it."

That would mean reinstituting the safe third country agreements with all three Northern Triangle countries, and the Remain in Mexico program, and "we remove criminal aliens from our streets and we rebuild the wall," said Morgan. "It's all part of a multilateral strategy of infrastructure, technology, and personnel on top of policies. We do that and you have a secure border."

Morgan said he was in El Paso last week, and he wanted listeners to understand that the humanitarian dangers are real, as are the risks to national security and safety, and the crisis has been driven by the Biden administration's open border policies.

"It's unconscionable what's going on right now," said Morgan. "My question is, how many more Americans have to die? How many more migrants have to die before we demand that enough is enough?"

Texas, meanwhile, is redirecting illegal migrants to the nearest ports of entry, which is what the federal government should be doing, said Morgan.

"It is extremely successful because it acted as a deterrent wherever they were applying that strategy," he said. "I really applaud the efforts of Governor [Greg] Abbott and all the incredible men and women of the Texas DPS and National Guard."

Meanwhile, Morgan accused Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of lying about the situation at the border, including his comments last week that the United States could not control the movement of people before they reach the southern border.

"What we did under the Trump administration, love him or hate him, but the fact is, we had the most secure border of our lifetime," said Morgan. "We instituted a strategy of deterrence, consequence, and integrity. [Mayorkas is] a liar. You can prevent the flow if you put in policies that deter them from coming, and if they do, then you apply consequences that will then act as a further deterrent. We did that. It was successful."

In addition, nobody wants to talk about how when immigrants are released into the United States, "we never hear from them again," said Morgan.

This includes the administration losing track of more than 85,000 unaccompanied minors who have crossed the border illegally since Biden has been in office, and that is "unconscionable," he added.

