Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Cartels Use Children 'as Distraction'

Mexican drug cartels are "sophisticated and organized" and using "unaccompanied minors as distraction techniques" to smuggle humans and drugs across the southern border, according to former acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan on Newsmax.

"They'll use families and unaccompanied minors as distraction techniques, and so when they see the Border Patrol have to respond to provide humanitarian care, then you'll see 20, 30 40 individuals in camouflage sneak across to get past the Border Patrol in the area that's left unsecured unmonitored," Morgan told Saturday's "The Count." "It's happening every single day."

Morgan was responding to reports of migrants using camouflage to disguise their trek across the border, including using carpeting over their boots to cover their footprints and muffle the noise.

"The cartels and the human drug smuggling organizations other day are extremely sophisticated and organized, and they constantly change their tactics," Morgan told host Heather Childers. "And, as you said, this tactic wearing camouflage and putting different types of material on their feet is something that we've seen before."

The human and drug smugglers adapt quickly to execute their malign operations, showing "a level of sophistication that should scare and shock all of us," Morgan added.

"They're constantly changing their tactics, constantly looking at how we could foil the southwest border as well as our policies," Morgan added. "And when our policies create loopholes and open our borders, they watch that and they're so sophisticated they could quickly adapt and exploit those loopholes."

The border crisis is more than just an influx of illegals who are going to be released into the country, Morgan concluded.

"When you have open door policy, open border policies, that's actually what is inhumane and more dangerous for the migrants themselves," he said.

