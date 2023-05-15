Mark Morgan to Newsmax: US Migrant Policies 'Shell Game'

Nothing has changed at the besieged southern border — despite lower numbers of migrants after Title 42’s expiration — because federal policies are a "shell game," former acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan charged Monday on Newsmax.

In an interview on "National Report," Morgan proclaimed, There’s no victory here."

"We saw in the 72 hours before Title 42 expired … numbers spike to about 10,000 in a 24-hour period," he said of the flood of migrants, calling it "the highest in any 24 hour period in the history of our country."

It’s been cut down, he noted, "but let's make no mistake. 5,000 to 6,000 a day are still catastrophic."

"What's happening at our border is a national security risk," he asserted. "We know in the last 26 months there have been over 1.7 million total ‘got-aways.’ How many … have been on the FBI's terrorists' … database or … literally the next terrorist sleeper cell to be in the United States planning the next terrorist attack."

According to Morgan, what’s happening at the border is that migrants stopped are just redirected to an official port of entry — where they're promptly released into the United States.

"This is a shell game. It's a lie," he declared.

"Rather than continue to allow more migrants to illegally enter in between the ports of entry, what they've said is, Hurry up. Get on the CBP1 app … we’ll bring you to a port of entry … where we will let you enter and release you there."

