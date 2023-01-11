Mark Morgan to Newsmax: 'Disgusting' Hearing Mexico's President Lecture Biden

It was "disgusting" to hear Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador "lecturing the United States" during his meetings with President Joe Biden about how the U.S.-Mexico border will be secured, former acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"We have the president of Mexico dictating the terms of how we as a country will secure our border to protect our citizens' safety and national security," Morgan told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's disgusting to sit there and listen to this man. Under his leadership, he's continued to fuel and facilitate the criminal cartels, the most powerful and influential criminal organizations on the face of the planet."

The summit got off to a rocky start, reports NPR, when the Mexican president accused the United States of having done little for Latin America.

"The president of Mexico oversees the most corrupt government in the world," said Morgan. "I mean, it is a failed narco-state because of his failure of leadership to counter the cartels. This is why we have a complex set of threats coming across our wide-open southwest border."

Morgan said he would have hoped that Biden would "slam his hand down on the podium and say 'stop. Enough. I'm not going to listen to you lecture me on how we should secure our border when it's your responsibility, your failures that have led to the worst immigration crisis and the worst catastrophic vast set of threats and drugs coming across our border.'"

Morgan further said he doesn't the United States can trust Mexico to allow the 30,000 immigrants in its agreement to be returned there.

"What is this all about?" he said. "It's not about Mexico securing their southern border. It's not about Mexico and increasing interior enforcement. It's not about Mexico attacking the cartels that are coming up. How we can attack the cartels? It's just about America. How much more money and stuff can you give us?"

Morgan also on Wednesday applauded the call to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, after Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, filed the articles of impeachment Tuesday.

"The American people for the first time in two years are going to get to hear the truth and reality of how and why the worst border security crisis and our history was created under this administration immediately on day one," Morgan said. "I'm glad that the article will file. I'm looking forward to the hearings, and I've already made it very clear, I'll be ready to go there any day to testify."

