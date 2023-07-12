Mark Morgan to Newsmax: 'Every State Is a Border State'

Mark A. Morgan, the former acting head of Customs and Border Protection, said that "every state is a border state" and that illegal immigration affects everyone.

Morgan was joined by National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Wednesday, where he laid out his argument.

"This White House has been intentionally misleading the American people," he stated. "They have hijacked their compassion, and they've been selling them a bill of goods."

"Every aspect of our nation's safety and national security [are] being impacted," he continued. "This is yet another example to illustrate what we say — that every state is a border state — that the threats pouring across the border do not stay on the border."

Meanwhile, Del Cueto pointed out that the situation at the southern border was "so bad in Arizona right now that you could literally throw a dart at a map, and wherever that dart lands, that's where people are crossing through that state illegally."

"They're completely overwhelmed in a lot of areas," Del Cueto emphasized, adding that the Biden administration was "not doing anything about it."

The CBP has reported 1,423,282 total encounters this year with illegal immigrants and over 2 million enforcement actions. That's on pace to reach or exceed last year's record numbers.

Several months ago, the House Committee on Homeland Security claimed that illegal border crossings increased in the wake of the administration's end of United States Code Title 42 Section 265 on May 11.

The provision, used during the COVID-19 pandemic, permitted the Office of the Surgeon General to order the expulsion of individuals from countries where infectious diseases were present.

"It is clear that human smugglers, gangs, criminals, and those on the terrorist watchlists knew the Biden administration had no plan to address the upcoming influx once Title 42 enforcement ended in May," the panel stated.

