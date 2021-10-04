Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Supreme Court Showdown Needed About Border

Gov. Greg Abbott is lining up the National Guard and military vehicles to stop a new surge of immigrants coming to the nation's southern border, and Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, said on Newsmax Monday that he hopes his action sets off a power play between the states and the federal government that could end up before the Supreme Court.

"I think this is exactly what we need now," Morgan, now a Newsmax contributor, said on "Wake Up America." "I'm hoping it goes to the Supreme Court very quickly, because look, what we've seen from this administration is a complete abdication of their oath and enforcing the rule of law and the constitution."

This weekend, Abbott posted a video on Twitter of the Texas National Guard troops gathering at the border, commenting that they have been assigned there to guard against the increased caravans caused by President Joe Biden's open border policy. He said the Guard is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety to both seal surge locations at the border and to arrest trespassers.

Reports indicate that up to 60,000 migrants are heading to the border with a new caravan, and Morgan said the Biden administration is not prepared.

"[Biden's] policies have opened our borders," said Morgan, adding that the Border Patrol's hands are tied.

"There is no enforcement happening on our southern border right now," and smugglers know that families have an "automatic passport" into the United States, Morgan continued.

He further pointed out that former President Donald Trump forced the governments in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries to step up and deal with the problems.

Further, the waves of immigrants coming in from Haiti are being assisted, and the cartels' smuggling organizations are "running everything," said Morgan.

"Nothing crosses our southwest border without the cartels and smuggling organization knowing it, approving it, and getting paid for it," said Morgan, adding that the Haitian immigrants aren't coming to the United States directly from Haiti.

"They haven't been in Haiti for five years, some of them for a decade," said Morgan. "They've been in Chile or Brazil," and the Biden administration is "encouraging, facilitating their illegal entry as we speak right now."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here