Mark Morgan to Newmax: Biden Executive Action on Border a Ruse

Former acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan expressed skepticism about potential executive action from President Joe Biden to restrict asylum at the border during an interview on "Wake Up America" on Newsmax Saturday.

In response to an inquiry regarding perceived alterations in Biden's border strategy, Morgan underscored the 94 executive orders issued by Biden since his inauguration. These directives were used, according to Morgan, to "dismantle and disrupt the network of tools and authorities we had in place that led to the most secure border" ever.

He interpreted the recent media leak of potential Biden executive action on asylum restrictions as a signal of Democrat acknowledgment that "chaos and lawlessness at the border is unsustainable."

"I think what this intentional leak is about ... they're testing the waters," he said.

"The second thing is that they finally message to the American people that the president and [Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas have been aligned with the American people all along," Morgan added.

"First of all, I don't actually believe it," he said. He anticipated legal challenges to any attempts to implement new policies, suggesting Biden might use such challenges as justification for inaction.

"Then he's going to say, 'Oh, look, I tried, but courts prevented me from actually taking meaningful action,'" Morgan added.

Morgan emphasized the importance of ending "catch and release" policies, which he described as the crux of immigration policy. He cited a Department of Homeland Security report indicating that fewer than 6% of released migrants are removed from the country.

"The overwhelming majority of migrants are economic migrants," Morgan stated, suggesting that asylum claims are not the primary motivation for migration.

"This administration also knows the overwhelming majority of migrants are economic migrants. That's not about asylum claims, but they're still re-released into the United States and will never be heard from again," he said.

