Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Border Is 'Worst Catastrophic Crisis of Our Lifetime'

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Tuesday, 06 December 2022 10:59 AM EST

Former U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan told Newsmax on Tuesday that the situation at the southern border is the "worst catastrophic situation of our lifetime."

"You cannot remain in [Washington] D.C., to think that you have a full understanding the magnitude of crisis and the magnitude of the threats that are born into our country through our wide-open southwest border. You have to see it here," Morgan said on "Wake Up America."

Morgan said the criminal cartels are using "stash houses" on both sides of the border to house the illegals, waiting on the Mexico side until the house has 100-150 illegal migrants who then flood a point on the border triggering border patrol agents to intercept them, leaving the rest of the border "wide open" for more crossings.

"These stash houses are deplorable conditions. They're overcrowded or unsanitary," Morgan said. "They lack adequate food and water. And what they do is they wait until they get the right number of illegal aliens so that they can push through 100-150 knowing border patrol agents are going to descend upon them, leaving the border wide open."

Morgan said that on the U.S. side, "stash houses" provide a place for all of the "got-aways," illegal migrants who evaded capture coming across the border, until they can be moved into the interior of the country.

Morgan said that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been lying about the conditions at the border, and he hopes the incoming House Republican majority will start impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas if he doesn't change his management of the border under the administration of President Joe Biden.

"The cartels are changing their tactics and techniques every single day to fully understand that," Morgan said. "[Republicans] have to hold people accountable. I'm hopeful that is the case here."

Customs and Border Protection announced Dec. 1 that it closed two "stash houses" in the Laredo Sector, apprehending seven illegal migrants.

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 10:59 AM
