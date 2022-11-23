Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Mayorkas' 'Ego and Pride' Won't Let Him Resign

The White House will pressure Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign before House Republicans can push for his impeachment, but he likely won't willingly step down, Mark Morgan, the acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner under former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"The White House sees the writing on the wall," Morgan said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They know what's going on. I think they're going to put pressure on Secretary Mayorkas to resign to prevent them the embarrassment of being dragged through hearings."

But Mayorkas' "ego and pride" won't let him "do what he needs to do in the best interests of this country," Morgan added.

His comments come after remarks by House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to become the House speaker after the new Congress is sworn in this coming January.

Tuesday, McCarthy called on Mayorkas to step down and warned that the House might call for his impeachment after Republicans take over the majority.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who is also vying for the speaker's chair, has also pushed for Mayorkas' removal from office, and Morgan told Newsmax he agrees with both of them.

"We know Mayorkas has been this administration's chief architect of the open border," said Morgan. "He took the most secure border in our lifetime and intentionally un-secured it. In the last 22 months, we've had over 4.5 million encounters and 1.1 million known gotaways. We know drugs are pouring into this country, literally killing Americans every single day. We know among the 1.1. million known gotaways are hardcore criminals, murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members.

Further, there are people on the federal terrorist watchlist coming across, meaning that the "next terrorist sleeper cell could be in the United States already planning the next terrorist attack," said Morgan.

But still, Mayorkas "lies to the American people, lies to Congress, and refuses to admit there's even a crisis going on," Morgan said. "It's why I say he's the most dangerous man in this country."

Meanwhile, the administration claims that congressional Republicans don't have a plan for the border, which Morgan dismissed as "another lie on top of the plethora of lies coming from this administration and specifically this White House press secretary."

McCarthy and other party leaders have put out a framework about what needs to be done to secure the border, said Morgan.

"We need to reform the asylum process," he said. "They need to pass a bill out of the House on day one that outlines the road map to secure the border, and they need to impeach Secretary Mayorkas if he hasn't resigned."

