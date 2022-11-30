Mark Morgan: Mayorkas 'Has No Integrity'

Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas "has no integrity whatsoever."

Morgan said on "John Bachman Now" that Mayorkas is "the most dangerous man in this administration. He's driven by his personal ideology, not what is in the interest the best interests of the American people and doing his job to protect us from threats from outside our borders."

He went on to say that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy "is right, that he needs to resign. If not, he needs to be impeached. I hope … these aren't just words that he's saying that to get the votes to be speaker."

Morgan said, "I hope what he's saying is to guarantee that if he doesn't resign, he will be impeached because what that's going to mean is for the first time in two years, the American people are going to get to hear the truth and the reality with respect to how and why this administration took the most secure border in our lifetime and intentionally unsecured it. It is also going to be holding those accountable, like Secretary Mayorkas, for the death and destruction caused because of these policies."