×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark morgan | alejandro mayorkas | dhs | us-mexico border

Mark Morgan: Mayorkas 'Has No Integrity'

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Wednesday, 30 November 2022 04:38 PM EST

Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas "has no integrity whatsoever."

Morgan said on "John Bachman Now" that Mayorkas is "the most dangerous man in this administration. He's driven by his personal ideology, not what is in the interest the best interests of the American people and doing his job to protect us from threats from outside our borders."

He went on to say that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy "is right, that he needs to resign. If not, he needs to be impeached. I hope … these aren't just words that he's saying that to get the votes to be speaker."

Morgan said, "I hope what he's saying is to guarantee that if he doesn't resign, he will be impeached because what that's going to mean is for the first time in two years, the American people are going to get to hear the truth and the reality with respect to how and why this administration took the most secure border in our lifetime and intentionally unsecured it. It is also going to be holding those accountable, like Secretary Mayorkas, for the death and destruction caused because of these policies."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas "has no integrity whatsoever."
mark morgan, alejandro mayorkas, dhs, us-mexico border
208
2022-38-30
Wednesday, 30 November 2022 04:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved