Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Biden's Struggles Hardening Trump's Support

Not only is the Democrats' primary objective of getting back at former President Donald Trump "not going to work," they are only solidifying his support when he decides to run again in 2024, according to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Newsmax.

"There are a lot of people who all they want to do is stop the difficulty that is going on right now with the Biden administration, but for those that want to turn the chapter on Donald Trump it's just not going to work," Meadows told Thursday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

President Joe Biden is not just failing Americans, he is failing his party, which has been forced to look forward and anticipate the return of Trump, he said.

"It is not about what they're for, and not about the hope of the future, it is about just trying to punish Donald Trump and his allies," Meadows added to host Rob Schmitt.

Meadows rejected the notion there are Republicans opposed to Trump making another run at the White House, and said there are independents and even Democrat voters longing for Trump.

"I'm not worried about the return of Donald Trump, because his policies worked," Meadows continued. "All you have to do is have 12 months of Joe Biden and you start to figure out that Donald Trump's policies not only worked for those that were in his party, but they worked for Democrats and unaffiliated voters."

Republicans in the House and Senate, and state and local elections are pleading for Trump's backing, Meadows said.

"The most powerful endorsement in the history of politics is still Donald Trump," he added. "Calls come in each and every day [saying] 'We can win a primary.' And you know what? They're right. And part of that is because he is willing, and was willing, to do what no one else would do: Make a promise, keep a promise, regardless of the political cost.

"And so I think a lot of Americans are wanting to see the good old days come back again."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here