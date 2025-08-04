Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Accountability Needed for Russia Hoax

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Newsmax on Monday he wants to make sure those who perpetuated what he calls the Russia hoax are held accountable.

"Far too often in Washington, D.C., as people start to look into this, the accountability never really comes to fruition," Meadows, who also served in Congress, said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "I think for a lot of us that were involved in it, not only from a congressional standpoint, but dealing with some of the fallout when I served as chief of staff to President [Donald] Trump, we just want the truth to come out, and we want there to be accountability."

Meadows said he wants to ensure something like Russiagate never happens again to any president, regardless of party.

"President Trump was asked about this over and over and over again, not just as a candidate, but as a president," Meadows said. "They started to just pound this over and over again. They found too often a legacy media that was willing to go along with the narrative.

"What I would recommend to those looking at it, look at the email traffic, the text message traffic that went to the legacy media that will show you what was really done."

