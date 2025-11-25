Meadows to Newsmax: Americans 'Want Accountability' for Democrat Video

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Newsmax that Americans "want accountability" for six Democrats publishing a video asking military service members to ignore illegal orders from President Donald Trump.

Meadows told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday that he agreed with Salcedo that Democrats seem to get away with a lot. "Well, obviously, you're not going wrong, because there's not been any accountability, Chris," he said.

Meadows said he believed Americans have seen Republicans in Congress do too little in response to the Democrats' playbook.

"And I think that's what your viewers and the American people, certainly those that are conservatives, want accountability," Meadows said. "They've seen the weaponization happen under the Biden administration [against] many conservatives, but particularly against this president."

The former Trump chief of staff said the video trying to get military service personnel to rebel against Trump went too far.

"And you playing that particular clip with six members of Congress, asking the intelligence community and our military men and women to essentially ignore orders, I think I've never seen anything that has been quite as bold and brazen," Meadows said.

Meadows said, however, that the video fits into the way Democrats have been turning. "I will say that it's a political narrative," he explained.

"I mean, what in the universe, somebody gets together and says, listen, a video with six of us asking for what we've done in private, which is essentially, say, push back against Donald Trump and his allies in the America First agenda."

There is some hope for those who want accountability, said Meadows, with the Trump administration looking closely at legal actions. "They're going to look at this in detail," he said.

Meadows said he believes the administration must take action. "Here's the troubling thing, is when we've seen for many, many years, going back to 2016, all the way up until Trump was sworn in this time, that weaponization continuing to go on," Meadows said.

"It is time for accountability, and hopefully, we can start with this six," he concluded.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth mocked Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a retired naval aviator and NASA astronaut, on social media Tuesday, criticizing his uniform as the fallout continues over the controversial video urging military members to refuse illegal orders from Trump.

"So Captain Kelly, not only did your sedition video intentionally undercut good order and discipline ... but you can't even display your uniform correctly. Your medals are out of order and the rows are reversed. When/if you are recalled to active duty, it'll start with a uniform inspection," Hegseth posted on X.

Analysts have offered that a potential recall for Kelly could be initiated in order to begin military court-martial proceedings against him.

