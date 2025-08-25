Meadows to Newsmax: Patel Followed Law in Bolton Raid

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Newsmax on Monday that FBI Director Kash Patel was "following the law" in last week's raid of the home of John Bolton, former national security adviser.

The federal operation, Meadows said on "Finnerty," "didn't surprise me greatly."

Meadows joined Newsmax to discuss Friday's raid of Bolton's home and professional office as part of a sweeping national security investigation.

Newsmax reported Friday that the raids were in connection with an investigation "more expansive" than about Bolton's classified leaks that appeared in his 2020 book, "The Room Where It Happened."

"Here's the one thing that I do know. And Rob, for all your viewers that are tuned in, Kash Patel is a serious, serious director. He worked with me both in Congress and while I was at the White House. He's going to follow the law," Meadows said.

"And, you know, the interesting thing is when everybody cries foul, he's just following the law," he continued. "And he did not get his directions from President Trump.

"He's just doing what all directors of the FBI should do: follow the law, make sure it wasn't broken, and make sure that justice prevails whether it is someone that is outspoken against Donald Trump or someone who's supportive of Donald Trump."

Meadows emphasized that the rule of law should remain above politics in all cases.

"I don't think the political lawfare is where you should go with anybody," he said. "The law is the law, and it should speak volumes in terms of upholding the law."

He added: "I think probably the biggest thing is, is that all of this, you need to understand that when something happens, it will have a reaction. And it is time that we put the political prosecutions behind us, and hopefully, we will."

