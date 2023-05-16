Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Durham Report Could Cost FBI New Headquarters

Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Tuesday that following the release of the Durham Report, he spoke to lawmakers on Capitol Hill who are not happy about its findings.

"I can tell you it is having real repercussions on Capitol Hill," Meadows told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "I talked to a few members early this morning. The $500 million that's for a new [FBI] headquarters? Gone.

"I can tell you there's not an appetite with Republicans to do that. They're also looking at defunding other aspects of it. And part of that is the genteel response that we got from the FBI after the Durham Report came out. 'Oh, we addressed this a few years ago.'"

The mainstream media played a large role in propagating the narrative of Russia colluding with the Trump campaign to alter the results of the 2016 election. Meadows said he doesn't expect that to change, even after investigations by special counsels Robert Mueller and John Durham absolved Trump and his campaign of wrongdoing.

"We do know that many in the Obama White House knew. Many really at the FBI knew that there was no there there, and yet they continued this investigation," Meadows said. "But it's not just the investigation because that all came to an end with the Mueller Report. But it was the narrative that continued on through 2020, declassified documents that said there's nothing here and what you ought to do is look at the facts yet were largely ignored and continue to be ignored.

"I would also say they will be ignored tomorrow and the next day because this narrative will continue to repeat. They will bring old clips of [Rep.] Adam Schiff [D-Calif.] and others, [former Director of National Intelligence] James Clapper, [former CIA Director John] Brennan. All of these folks coming up to actually say, 'We need to be concerned about Donald Trump is a Russian spy.'"

