Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Biden to Bluff, Blame in State of the Union

President Joe Biden will bluff and blame during his State of the Union address, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows predicted Thursday on Newsmax.

"We're going to see the bluff and the blame," the former Trump administration official told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Biden is gonna blame everybody for what ails us — other than this administration. And then he's going to try to bluff and put one over on the American people, saying, 'Well, if you just give me four more years, what I'm going to be able to do is fix the border.'

"But listen, today was all about trying to spin the narrative," he said.

"He's going to blame inflation on higher taxes. He's going to blame inflation on the companies, and yet not provide a real solution."

He accused the administration of continuing to spin the narrative despite the facts, noting efforts to emphasize Biden's purported "bold plan" in the address.

"I think it will fall flat on the American people's palate tonight," Meadows said.

He expressed concern over the administration's focus on providing aid to Gaza while neglecting issues such as the southern border crisis.

"They're going to focus on providing aid there in Gaza. We've got a problem on our border, and we've got a problem on college campuses because of the problem on the border. And yet somehow, we're going to spend more effort in Gaza than we do necessarily on our southern border. It's a real problem," he added.

Meadows mentioned the term "shrinkflation" and criticized the impact of inflation on American taxpayers.

"The only thing that's shrinking is the American taxpayer's dollars in their pocketbook," he said.

He criticized the administration's handling of the border crisis, stating, "Even the Biden administration knows it's in a crisis." Meadows accused the administration of attempting to spin the situation through media surrogates.

"The actions of this administration speak louder than any words coming from the House chamber tonight because those actions have been a disappointment for over three years. And hopefully, we'll see in November; we'll be able to correct that," Meadows said.

