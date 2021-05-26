Mark Meadows to Newsmax: 'More to Come With Hunter Biden' Story

More details are to come out about President Joe Biden meeting with his son Hunter's business associates from Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan while he was vice president, according to former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Newsmax.

"It's amazing how Joe Biden and Hunter Biden actually had a quid pro quo, and to accuse President Trump of using his influence to enrich his family was just not accurate," Meadows told Wednesday's "Stinchfield." "And now what we're seeing is perhaps the real influence-peddling that took place was by then-Vice President Joe Biden."

Joe Biden met with his son's associates at the Café Milano on April 16, 2015, according to records on Hunter's laptop, the New York Post reported. On the day after, Hunter received an email from Ukrainian energy executive Vadym Pozharskyi of Burisma.

Pozharskyi thanked Hunter for introducing him to his father:

"Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It's realty [sic] an honor and pleasure."

At the time, Hunter was receiving $83,333 to sit on the board at Burisma.

In preparation for the dinner three weeks out, Hunter prepared a guest list that included Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina and Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov, who has since died. A year earlier, Feb. 14, 2014, Baturina wired $3.5 million to Hunter's investment firm Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC. The investment firm was co-founded with Devon Archer, a former adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry.

Hunter touted his position on the World Food Program USA board, telling guests in an email his father's appearance in the dinner was ostensibly to discuss "food security."

"Ok – the reason for the dinner is ostensibly to discuss food security. Dad will be there but keep that between us for now. Thanks," Hunter wrote to Michael Karloutsos, son of the then-head of the Greek Orthodox Church, on March 26, 2015.

Karloutsos replied, "Everything is between us. All good‎! . . . I know you mentioned your dad would probably join the dinner as well."

It also appears, according to an email sent after the dinner, that Hunter also met with Marc Holtzman, then chairman of the former Soviet republic's largest bank, Kazkommertsbank.

"Deer [sic] Hunter," Holtzman writes, "Thank you for an amazing evening, wonderful company and great conversation. I look forward to seeing you soon and to many opportunities to work closely together."

A Mexican ambassador and others also appeared on the guest list, according to an email Hunter sent Archer.

"3 seats for our KZ [Kazakhstan] friends.

2 seats for Yelana and husband

2 [seats for] you and me.

3 seats for WFPUSA people

Vadym.

3 Ambassadors (MX, ?, ?)

Total 14”.

In April 2019, Hunter brought his laptop to a Macbook repair shop in Delaware. According to Hunter's own memoir "Beautiful Things," published last month, the laptop "certainly" could be his, but he said, "I really don't know."

"Now that the president is in the oval office," Meadows told "Stinchfield," "yeah, well, we will see how this unfolds."

