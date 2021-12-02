Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Media Weaponizing Trump's False-Positive COVID Test

The fake news machine worked overtime to disparage former President Donald Trump, spinning a book reveal on a false-positive COVID-19 test to suggest Trump was infected at the 2020 presidential debate with Joe Biden, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Newsmax.

"The president's right, it's fake news," Meadows told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Wednesday. "If you actually read the book — the context of it — that story outlined a false positive.

"Literally had a test, had two other tests after that that showed that he didn't have COVID during the debate, and yet the way that the media wants to spin it is certainly to be as negative about Donald Trump as they possibly can, while giving Joe Biden a pass."

The bandied about false-positive test revelation came from Meadows' new book, "The Chief's Chief," which will be released next Tuesday, but Trump and Meadows are united in rebuking the media's spinning the debunked test result as suggesting Trump's eventual COVID-19 infection started before the first and only debate with Biden.

"He didn't even [have] COVID during the debate," Meadows reinforced to host Rob Schmitt.

The Biden campaign used Trump's COVID-19 infection to avoid having to do any other debates with the sitting president.

Meadows also rebuked the fact one line from his book was weaponized to disparage the former president, while Miranda Devine's entire book, "Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide," gives liberal media endless open questions to ask Biden and his son Hunter.

"It shows the two standards we have," Meadows said. "Whether this was Donald Trump in the White House or anything that's potentially negative about him or his family, not only would there be a question, but there would be follow-up questions. There would be a plethora of reporters with lots of curiosity, and to have no curiosity was just troubling to see the softballs that he continued to get."

