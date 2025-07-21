Meadows to Newsmax: Intelligence Agencies Used for 'False Narrative' About Trump

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Newsmax on Monday that the nation's intelligence agencies were used to help create a "false narrative" to try to harm President Donald Trump.



Meadows told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that a criminal referral to the Department of Justice from Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's director of national intelligence, sets the foundation for potential criminal charges against those involved.

The referral alleges that former President Barack Obama, working with his national security team, established the narrative about Trump's alleged Russia connections to hamper his presidency after the 2016 election.

"When you use the intelligence community to actually create a false narrative, but not only just create a false narrative, but perpetuate that over and over again, it was something that lasted with the Trump administration," Meadows said.

He pointed out that the issue has not gone away.

"And obviously, here we are in a second administration still talking about it," Meadows said.

Trump's former chief of staff said he believes many Americans are ready for something to be done.

"But I think the American people want there to be some accountability, and yet the allegations that have been made, and we want to stress they're just allegations, but of collusion at the very top, [former FBI Director] James Comey, [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper, and [former CIA Director John] Brennan, it is very, very disheartening."

Meadows said Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., may have been the most vocal member of Congress attacking Trump, with something less than the truth.

"Not only did he know the truth, when some of these narratives got out there, he helped perpetuate them, knowing that they were false. And that's the problem that I have – a bigger problem with, Greta," Meadows said.

Trump posted on Sunday that Schiff deserves jail time over claims he had falsified mortgage documents. Schiff has denied the allegations.

