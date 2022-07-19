×
Tags: mark meadows | congress | investigations

Meadows to Newsmax: Border, Afghanistan Should Be Investigated If GOP Wins House

By    |   Tuesday, 19 July 2022 10:27 PM EDT

A lot of things should be investigated should the Republicans win control of the House of Representatives this fall, but the two most important investigations should be of conditions at the southern border and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, according to Mark Meadows, former congressman and former chief of staff to ex-President Donald Trump, on Newsmax on Tuesday.

In response to ''Prime News'' host Jen Pellegrino asking what hearings he would call for if he were still in Congress, Meadows said there are two of them that ''kind of rival each other.''

''One of them is, obviously, what is being done at the border, or, more importantly, what is not being done at the border,'' Meadows said, adding that ''probably the biggest one is what cost 13 service members their lives in the Afghanistan withdrawal. That didn't have to happen.''

''There needs to be real accountability for those moms and dads and aunts and uncles that lost loved ones there,'' he continued. We should be ''looking at the Department of Defense and why they allowed that to happen in the manner they allowed it to happen.''

Meadows asserted that certain Cabinet officials could be impeached as well, since ''they;ve been running, really, without any accountability.''​

