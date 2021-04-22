Mark McCloskey to Newsmax TV: No Decision on Senate Run Yet

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis lawyer who famously pointed a rifle at protestors outside his home last year, told Newsmax TV on Thursday that he has "not made a decision yet" about running for Senate in Missouri.

"I have not made a decision yet," McCloskey told "National Report" when asked about running to fill the seat that Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., is vacating, "and I don’t know what my timetable is."

He added, "But I can tell you this, but we've been both on the Trump campaign trail last fall, in the summer. And in the speeches that we've given, and in the communication we've had with the voters of Missouri since, the people are fed up with the new administration sweeping away our rights. During the campaign, I warned everyone that this was our last chance to save the country, that if the Democrats got elected, if we didn't recover the House, if we didn't retain the Senate and the presidency. They do away with the 2nd amendment, they seek D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood that create a Democrat majority forever, they would pack the courts, they would do away with the filibuster, they would nationalize election laws. They've nationalized policing. But we did not win, and all those things are now history, and the new president has swept away all those rights with the stroke of a pen. And if HR 1 gets passed, we'll never have elections again. It's a situation where every American citizen, every god-fearing citizen, in this state, in this country, needs to stand up and take a personal position that we will not tolerate that. And if I insist that I will do so."

McCloskey, who recently spoke at the Jackson County GOP dinner, claimed that the "hypocrisy of the left is just always astounding. I mean, [Missouri Democratic Rep.] Cori Bush stood in front of my gate with a megaphone chanting, ‘you can't stop the revolution,’ and then she has the gall to go on the floor of the House and say no one that has supported insurrection should be in the halls of Congress. They referenced our Senator Josh Hawley. What you know is she is the only person in Congress that I know of who has directly and inarguably called for violent overthrow of our government. And here she is wanting to defund the police getting private security. No, these people are without morals and they are without a soul."

Later, when asked if he feels safe in his neighborhood, McCloskey said, he "put a thin blue line flag up in our office building, which is right across from the cathedral in St. Louis, and within a few days I got a bullet through the window of the office. Is that just random St. Louis violence or is that a message to us? We've had locks put on all the front windows of the house. St. Louis just normally isn't a remarkably dangerous place. We have a new mayor that wants to decriminalize drug crimes and sex crimes and release prisoners from jail. And as you mentioned Cori Bush is our representative in the House of Representatives. This is not an environment conducive to safety, and it's not one that’s designed to cool off heads and de-escalate the current environment, I have some concerns for what's gonna happen this summer."