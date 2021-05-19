Mark McCloskey to Newsmax TV: Running for Senate to Bring 'Real Change'

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney who gained national attention after he and his wife Patricia pointed weapons at Black Lives Matter protesters outside his home last summer, told Newsmax TV Wednesday that he's running for the U.S. Senate because people in his state of Missouri want "real change."

"We were traveling around the country first on the Trump campaign, and then later doing rallies and events, and it occurred to me every time I stopped and talked to the people that everybody is just totally frustrated with what's going on," McCloskey said on Newsmax TV's "National Report."

He added that Americans are tired of "cancel culture and the poison of critical race theory, and the big lie of systemic racism and the threat of mob violence."

"All anybody does in D.C., including the Republicans, mostly, is just talk," McCloskey said. "Nothing gets done, and now we're in an environment where the current administration encourages violence ... people want real change. I mean, they don't want any more opposers and career politicians and egotists going into D.C."

McCloskey, who officially announced his candidacy on Tuesday, is vying in the Republican primary to fill the seat of Sen. Roy Blunt after the Republican incumbent announced he would not seek reelection in 2022.

McCloskey will face challengers for the race, including former Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican who announced his campaign in March. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is also campaigning in the Republican primary.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Scott Sifton and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce are running in the Democrat primary. Other big names, such as former Sen. Claire McCaskill and 2016 nominee Jason Kander, who lost to Blunt by only three points, have passed up on a new campaign.

McClosky told Newsmax TV that he's been a lifelong Republican, but before recent months had not been involved in politics.

"But you know, every place we go, people say, you know, we don't want to send the same kinds of people back to D.C.," McCloskey said. "We want to have somebody that will actually tell the truth and stand up for what they believe in regardless of what it cost him personally or emotionally or socially."

McCloskey released his first political ad Wednesday and referred to the incident outside his home that led him and his wife to national fame.

"When the angry mob came to destroy my house and kill my family, I took a stand against them," he said in the ad. "Now I'm asking for the privilege to take that stand for all of us."

"I am not subject to intimidation," he said on Newsmax TV. "I kind of think that that I'm a kind of person. When I get to D. C., I'm going to stand up for the people of the United States and the people of Missouri and do what's right regardless."

Meanwhile, McCloskey and his wife pleaded not guilty last October to charges of weapons violations and evidence tampering after the video showing them with weapons pointed at demonstrators who had been planning to march to the home of Democrat Mayor Lyda Krewson while protesting against the death of George Floyd.

Since then, prosector Kim Garner was removed from their case, and McCloskey said the new prosecutor has been said to be a "fair and honest guy" who will "take a new and unbiased look at the case."

The couple has a trial date of Nov. 1, but regardless of what happens, "it's not going to slow us down," McCloskey added.

"We're gonna keep fighting for the people of Missouri, fighting for our constitutional rights, fighting for our First Amendment, right to free speech and to practice our political beliefs and our religion, and our Second Amendment right to defend ourselves."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here