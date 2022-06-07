Mark McCloskey to Newsmax: 'Second Amendment Protected Us' Against Mob

The "Second Amendment protected us" against a mob of hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020, St. Louis personal injury lawyer Mark McCloskey told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"When you're facing 350 to 500 people screaming death and arson – 'I'm going to rape and kill your wife, I'm going to burn down your house, I'm going to burn down your office building, I'm going to kill your dog' – the fact that we were able to hold them off is proof of the value of the Second Amendment and the absolute reason why we should resist every attempt on the part of the government to restrict, control, or remove those rights," McCloskey told "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

McCloskey and his wife Patricia, who is also a lawyer, brandished guns in June 2020 when a mob of people marched in front of their home in a private community during protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mark McCloskey came out of his home with an AR-15-style rifle, and Patricia McCloskey waved a semi-automatic pistol, according to ABC News. No shots were fired.

In an unsigned order Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the McCloskeys' challenge to an attorney misconduct penalty imposed on them in February by the Missouri Supreme Court, Reuters reported.

The state high court ruled the McCloskeys' actions involved "moral turpitude," a legal term describing "baseness, vileness, or depravity."

"So, if we keep our rear ends out of trouble, we don't get arrested or get sued or anything for a whole year, we will get to continue practicing law," McCloskey said. "You know, I'm a little disappointed, because I would have thought that upholding the right of a lawyer to obey the Constitution would be something that the Supreme Court might be interested in."

"But, you know, they've got a lot of hot potato issues right now, and maybe they thought the last thing they needed to do was get involved in one more political issue," he added.

Commenting on the gun control conversations being held across America in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, McCloskey said elected officials who are Democrats always use deaths from gun violence for political gain.

"Every time that there's what the government calls a mass shooting, the Democrats use the death of innocents for political leverage," he said. "I think that's disgusting."

"In the real world, more people each year are killed by hands and feet or even hammers than long guns of all kinds, yet, whenever one of these things happens, the Democrats, the left always want to take away what they call assault weapons," he continued. "A man and a woman with two guns, against the mob of hundreds, and that Second Amendment protected us, protected our home, protected my daughter, even protected my dog."

