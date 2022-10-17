Sheriff Lamb to Newsmax: Border Crisis Highlights 'American Issue'

The southern border crisis is "an American issue," Pinal County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Lamb said Monday on Newsmax.

In an interview on "National Report," the sheriff — who highlighted the massive migrant surge in a recent Terming Point USA film — lamented the flood of deadly drugs and sex trafficking that's accompanied the record-breaking flow.

"We really wanted to show what the border crisis is doing to America," he said of the film. "How it's increasing the amount of people that are being trafficked into slavery here into America.

"We're talking about fentanyl and the damage it's doing on American families — we talked about it in Texas and in Arizona —and really what it's doing throughout America.

"This is not just the border crisis issue. It's an American issue that we need to face."

Lamb condemned the drug and sex trafficking cartels as "pure evil."

"They have zero regard for human life," he said. "And they're about as evil as they come ... the cartels are the ones running the shows and the government's running interference for them.

"These guys have had a 2,000% increase in the money they're making, and a lot of the money they're making is no longer just on drugs — they're making just as much, if not more, money on human beings."

According to Lamb, everything the cartels do takes away "your freedom, your control — whether it's getting you addicted on drugs like fentanyl or other drugs they produced and traffic into America or whether they take away your freedom by putting you in slavery here in America" like sex slavery.

Lamb also railed at the Biden administration's lack of a coherent response.

"Unfortunately, with all the time [the cartels] run from us, we've had a 250% increase in pursuit," Lamb said. "I want people in America to realize that real American lives are being affected — where a woman we caught recently [who had] a baggie full of pills — 50 pills in there. We asked what the pills were for. She said, 'Well, when I was going to cross the border, I knew I'd be raped multiple times. These are morning-after pills.'"

"Where did we lose our moral compass so bad that we put policies in front of people?" Lamb said.